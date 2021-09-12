Christ Community Church Brawley Sunday service launch
WHEN 10 a.m.
WHERE 1465 Jones St., Brawley
INFO We're so excited to worship the Lord together, serve the community of Brawley, and beyond, by launching Sunday Morning Services. Right after service, everyone is invited to stay for a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Brawley Chamber of Commerce, taco plates provided by Tacos Alex Imperial Valley, and coffee provided by Good Shepherd Coffee Co. We will even have a gift basket being raffled! More details to come as the date gets closer. Feel free to contact us for more information.
