Virtual Storytime
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library via Zoom
INFO Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
6th annual Imperial Valley PRIDE Talent Search
WHEN 7-10 p.m.
WHERE Brawley Creamery, 545 Main St., Brawley
INFO The Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center is holding an open mic talent search in preparation for the Imperial Valley PRIDE Festival on Oct. 9. Top contestants will be invited to perform on the big stage at the PRIDE Festival at Robert W. Rosa’s Memorial Field, 830 S. Fourth St., El Centro. This year, the competition is open to drag performers, musicians, dancers, rappers, comedians, magicians and the like. Sorry, no bands. Contestants will be judged by local celebrities. One lucky participant will be the People’s Choice. For more information, email pride@ivlgbtcenter.com or (760) 592-4066.
