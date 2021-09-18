Imperial County Redistricting Advisory Commission District 5 public workshop
WHEN 9-10 a.m.
WHERE Holtville City Council Chambers, 121 W. Fifth St.
INFO The 2021 Redistricting Advisory Commission invites members of the community to participate in the redistricting process to ensure district boundaries respect neighborhoods, history and geographical elements.
Imperial County Redistricting Advisory Commission District 3 public workshop
WHEN 1-2 p.m.
WHERE Imperial City Council Chambers, 200 W. Ninth St.
INFO The 2021 Redistricting Advisory Commission invites members of the community to participate in the redistricting process to ensure district boundaries respect neighborhoods, history and geographical elements.
