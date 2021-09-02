In-person homework help
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
Let’s Talk Virturally
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library via Zoom
INFO Ages 18 and older. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
Salton Sea community meeting
WHEN 5:30-7:30 p.m.
WHERE Zoom, teleconference and Facebook Live (Spanish)
INFO Zoom link: https://ca-water_gov.zoom.us/j/86357786266; teleconference number: (888) 278-0296, access code: 596019; Facebook Live in Spanish: Salton Sea COEE. Visit www.SaltonSea.ca.gov
