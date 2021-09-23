Bingo
WHEN 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
Girl Scouts
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE El Centro Public Library, 1140 N. Imperial Ave.
INFO Call (760) 337-4565 for more information.
In-person homework help
WHEN 3 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO For elementary grades. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
STEAM Lab
WHEN 3:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 5-12. Call (760) 768-2170 or email library@calexico.ca.gov for more information.
ESL Class
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave., Calexico
INFO Ages 18 and older
Holtville Farmers Market & Street Fair
WHEN 5:30-8:30 p.m.
WHERE Holt Park, 570 Holt Road, Holtville
‘Crisis y cosecha’ art exhibition opening reception
WHEN 5-8 p.m.
WHERE Steppling Gallery, SDSU-IV campus, 720 Heber Ave., Calexico
INFO The re-opening exhibition at the Steppling Art Gallery on San Diego State
University’s Imperial Valley campus will invite audiences to reflect on how the last 18 months
have transformed the valley. The exhibition’s theme, “Crisis y cosecha,” (translates to “harvest
of crisis”) will feature artwork from over 20 valley artists. The exhibition is a collaboration of
Steppling Art Gallery and the Calexico-based Imperial Valley Equity & Justice Coalition
and it is co-sponsored by the Associated Students at SDSU-IV.
Southwest High School aquatic center public workshop
WHEN 6:30-8 p.m.
WHERE Southwest High School library, 2001 Ocotillo Drive, El Centro
INFO The community is invited to share ideas about the design of the forthcoming aquatic center. School officials will be on site to collect ideas from the community regarding the size of the pool, spectator areas, equipment spaces, support buildings and pool features. If you are the not able to attend in person, you can visit the announcements on the school webpage for a link to various aquatic center surveys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.