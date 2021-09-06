Right Now
91°
Clear
- Humidity: 39%
- Cloud Coverage:5%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:20:36 AM
- Sunset: 06:59:56 PM
Today
Sunny. High 108F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low around 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High 109F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Abandonan a presuntos ladrones sin ropa en Mexicali
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Couple plead no contest to involuntary manslaughter of son
- Cierra en Calexico restaurante D Poly
- And the rains came
- Storm damage prompts IID to declare local emergency
- Recall candidate visits the Valley
- Hallan sin vida a mujer en El Centro
- Esperan posible impacto de ciclón tropical Nora en BC
- Fallece empleada de Fiscalía Estatal en cirugía
- Tiembla en Mexicali
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
