It’s time to be happy. It’s time to be nice. It’s time to learn and grow. It’s time to be appreciative of everything and everyone in our lives. In other words, it’s time to celebrate!
There is a part of me that feels like 2022 is a baby chick ready to be born. 2021 was the hard part, pecking our way out of the shell! Now, I feel as if the whole planet and I are ready to live once again. I sincerely hope that all of you feel the same way. Frankly, these past two years have shown us how fleeting life is and how susceptible humans can be. But, if nothing, the challenges faced, lessons learned, and progress made have proven that we can get through anything with love for ourselves and others.
In this edition, you will find inspirational stories relating to challenges, facing fears and improving yourself professionally. You definitely do not want to skip the pages.
Grab a cup of coffee, or an iced tea as we haven’t really experienced a winter here, and enjoy!
Happy reading!
