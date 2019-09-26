Heavy Labor Harvester
Tanimura & Antle Fresh Foods, Inc. located in Bard, CA is seeking 610 temporary Heavy Labor Harvesters to harvest Romaine, Iceberg, Mixed, Artisan Lettuce, Broccoli, Celery & Cauliflower. Contract period: November 11, 2019 through April 4, 2020. Work sites are in Yuma, AZ & various sites in Imperial, CA. Wage offered: $13.92/hr. for work performed in CA & $12.00/hr. for work performed in AZ. The Company reserves the right to be more generous in practice with its wages than its commitments herein. 3/4 of the work hrs. guaranteed. Tools & equipment provided at no cost. Free housing is provided to workers who cannot reasonably return to their permanent residence at the end of the work day. Inbound/outbound transportation & subsistence from recruitment point to worksite paid by the employer upon completion of 50% of work contract or earlier.
Apply for this job at:
the nearest CA Employment Development Department, or
directly at: El Centro West,
1550 W. Main St.,
El Centro, CA 92243,
phone 760-339-2722.
Please reference Job Order #16769913.
