HOME AND GARDEN: Create welcoming indoor living areas for cool weather seasons

Today

Rain and wind. Potential for flooding rains. High 83F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 76F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, with mostly cloudy skies late. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 88F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.