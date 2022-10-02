Name: Mario Vela
Age: 32
Occupation: Senior Deputy District Attorney for Imperial County
List your previous civic leadership experience:
I have been a High School Mock Trial Coach since 2016 and am a Rotarian at Imperial Valley Breakfast Rotary Club. I am a member of the Imperial County Lawyers' Association as well as the Imperial County District Attorneys' Association and am in a supervisory role at the DA's Office.
What issue will you focus on?
I want to end gang and gun violence. I want to prioritize domestic violence, child and elder abuse. I want to put an end to political corruption. I want a DA's Office that is transparent and involved with our community. I want to continue to work for the People.
Why did you decide to challenge/seek re-election in your respective race?
As a current Senior Deputy District Attorney, I understand the needs and issues facing this office. With the support of the office, I have concrete plans on how to revitalize it. With my tough on crime approach, I want to empower victims and remind criminals that their actions have consequences.
What is your strongest asset?
My passion for this job and my passion for this community. I put 110% into every case I touch and I want to continue dedicating my life to this community as your next elected District Attorney.
Why should the voters vote for you?
I am a Prosecutor. I have the passion, energy, and no other distraction that will prevent me from seeking justice for the community I serve. I humbly ask for your vote because I want what you want -- a safer Imperial Valley.
Name: George Marquez
Age: 51
Occupation: Criminal Law Attorney
List your previous civic leadership experience:
I have been a member of Calexico Rotary Club since 2018 and Past President, Board of Director of CASA (2021), Past President of Imperial County District Attorneys Association (2018), and Part Time Lecturer at SDSU. I have conducted 21 trainings to law enforcement, presented 14 lectures to school officials, and thirty presentations at public schools regarding crime prevention or career.
What issue will you focus on?
I will focus on reducing crime by prosecution of serious, violent, and repeat offenders. Crime prevention strategies including a mental health court to track defendants with diagnosed mental health issues and a more practical juvenile delinquency system. Open lines of communication with community and implement outreach programs.
Why did you decide to challenge/seek re-election in your respective race?
I felt it was the right time in my life to make a positive change in our community. I am a family man who is vested in this community, and I have solid experience as an attorney. I know the tremendous responsibility of keeping our families safe from dangerous criminals.
What is your strongest asset?
Experienced criminal law attorney who understands strategical thinking on both sides. I have experience both as a prosecutor (9 years) and defense (5 years). Extensive experience with jury trials, grand juries, preliminary hearings, and juvenile delinquency. Experience conducting trainings regarding criminal matters to law enforcement, educators, students, and general public.
Why should the voters vote for you?
I am the experienced candidate who will be tough on crime with solid law enforcement support. I will also implement prevention strategies. I am mature and vested in this community. I was raised here, and I am married with two children. I will open lines of communication to the community.
