Today

Sunny skies. High 104F. SSE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 71F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Wind increasing. A few clouds from time to time. High 96F. WSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.