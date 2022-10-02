Name: Gina Dockstader
Age: 50
Occupation: Agribusiness Owner
List your previous civic leadership experience:
Active member of the Women’s Auxiliary of Pioneer’s Memorial Hospital; Active member of Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O) Calipatria Chapter GV, past president; Active member of the newly re-instated Imperial County Chapter of California Women for Agriculture, past treasurer; Calipatria High School CTE Advisory Board member.
What issue will you focus on?
Maintain Reasonable Energy Rates and Upgrade Existing Infrastructure. Ensure Water Rights and Volume of Water Are Beneficial for Our Entire Community. Hold the State of California Accountable for the Salton Sea. Develop and Implement a Succession Plan for Many of the Key Positions at IID.
Why did you decide to challenge/seek re-election in your respective race?
These next few years will be challenging times for IID. Strong business skills will be vital and required for numerous upcoming deadlines. The need for our residents to be able to afford the energy and to keep our water available for businesses, agriculture, and our entire communities is essential.
What is your strongest asset?
As a fourth generation Imperial Valley citizen, my commitment to serve the community coupled with my extensive business experience especially financial skill will benefit the IID board, staff and the entire community.
Why should the voters vote for you?
The residents of IID services deserve a director who has the time, energy, and business experience to make difficult decisions for the benefit of the community. I am that candidate and respectfully for your support on November 8, or the mail-in ballot.
Name: Don C. Campbell
Occupation: Supervisor Fleet Services
RESPONSE NOT RECEIVED
