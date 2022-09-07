IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch caused by excessive rainfall associated with Hurricane Kay from 12:00 PM Friday and ending 12:00 AM Sunday for portions of southwest Arizona and California, including Imperial Valley.
The Imperial County Fire Department and Office of Emergency Services (OES) is monitoring and tracking Hurricane Kay as it will be moving northward over the coming days resulting in scattered to widespread rainfall.
Impacts from Hurricane Kay have the potential to be felt across Southern California however, timing and degree of impact is highly uncertain at this time. Extended periods of moderate rain throughout the weekend will be capable of producing rural and urban flooding; and bands of heavier rain and embedded thunderstorms will be capable of producing higher rain rates, which could lead to flash flooding. County of Imperial officials are closely monitoring for any potential impacts Imperial County may experience and planning for any needed response. The Imperial County OES staff is working closely with local cities, emergency response partners and county departments to assure that resources are in place, if needed.
Imperial County residents are encouraged to continue following official social media platforms including the EMS and County of Imperial Facebook pages for regular updates and current information, as well as the National Weather Service at https://www.weather.gov/ for forecasts and weather conditions.
