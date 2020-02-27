Imperial Valley Press
has a part-time position for a
Inside Sales Representative
The successful candidate will be responsible for outbound sales calls for special sections, providing memorable customer service, assisting customers in placing classified advertisements by phone and/or in person, and other assorted duties. Applicant must be people oriented & computer literate, excellent customer service & typing skills, plus high proficiency in spelling and grammar. Prior sales experience preferred.
Email resumes to: asingh@ivpressonline.com
with the subject line:
Inside Sales Rep
