EL CENTRO — The 24th annual Imperial Valley Music Educators Association Halftime Festival occurred at Central Union High School on Tuesday, November 1.
The Imperial Valley's high school marching bands once again brought together their musicians, drill teams, tall flags, baton twirlers, some mascots and cheering sections to fill the stands and Cal Jones Field with the sights and sounds of halftime shows.
While many refer to the event as "Battle of the Bands," the event is not a competition but a showcase of the bands' favorite, or "best," full halftime shows, or a mix of their favorite songs from their halftime shows from throughout the fall football season.
All of the high schools within the Imperial Valley with marching bands usually participant, including but not always limited to Brawley, Holtville, Calexico, Southwest, Imperial, and the hosting Great Spartan Band of Central.