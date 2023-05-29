We have seen her everywhere: teaching typing and accounting, serving popcorn for the booster club with a huge smile on her face, and cheering on her students and own children from the sideline of the football games.
Karen Saikhon has taught Banking & Finance, English, health, and Intro to Computers at Southwest High School in the Career, Technology and Engineering department. And after 25 years of teaching in the Central Union High School District, she is retiring.
Saikhon was born in the Imperial Valley and spent most of her time here, only leaving to attend California Baptist University. She started working for the Central Union High School District in 1985 as a volleyball and softball coach at CUHS after teaching for six years in Brawley.
“I played lots of sports in high school and I wanted to coach,” Saikhon said. “I knew if I wanted to be an on-campus coach I had to be a teacher so that is why I started doing my teaching credential.”
She said that coaches and sports can be a positive influence to motivate students to be better.
“I think (sports) give the kids a motivation for the kids to do well in school,” Saikhon said. “A coach can make a big impact, and if education is one of those they’re making on a player as they’re developing them, it becomes pretty important and these kids become pretty successful if they’re involved in something.”
Saikhon has had a positive influence on many coworkers during her teaching career.
Deidre DuBose, the graphic design and yearbook teacher at Southwest, has known Saikhon for a decade. DuBose said she has been inspired by her leadership.
“She gives me lots of advice, especially with my daughter, things to establish a good mother-daughter relationship,” Dubose said.
Dubose said that Saikhon works very efficiently.
“We did Grad Night last year together and she’s so fun. It was almost hard to keep up with her,” Dubose said.
Saikhon has also set an example for others by participating in Southwest's activities.
Amanda Hill has worked with Saikhon in the CTE department for 11 years and said that Saikhon has been integral to the Southwest campus.
“She's involved in many activities and clubs and organizations between being on campus, but she always makes time for her family and her friends,” Hill said. “She’s a big pioneer of that work-life balance and that’s been great advice for me over the years.”
Throughout her years at Southwest, Saikhon has made a positive impact on many of the students that she has taught, too.
Luzines Alonzo, a freshman who had Saikhon for their health education class, had good memories of when she would speak with Saikhon.
“A good memory would be every time I would talk to her about sports she would always have something nice to say,” Alonzo said. “She has helped me out by encouraging me to try new things and to not be afraid, even when I don’t know what I'm doing.”
Emily De La Rosa, a senior in Saikhhon’s accounting class, said she remembers the days when Saikhon made their class laugh.
“Although I had her class for a year, I enjoyed the days when she stood in front of the class asking questions and making us laugh," De La Rosa said. "She always made the energy in the class feel like you’re comfortable and heard.”
Saikhon said she has some idea of what she wants to do in retirement. One of her plans was to travel and enjoy attending some sports games.
“(I want to) travel – I love going to sports games," Saikhon said, "and spending a little more time in San Diego and LA with my kids. I’m excited to start a new chapter in my life. I have grandchildren that I know are going to be a big part of that.”
While Saikhon said she is excited to retire, she is going to miss her coworkers and students at Southwest.
“(I’ll) miss the people that I work with, my CTE department, and just interacting with my kids (students) on a daily basis,” she said.