EL CENTRO — The Southwest High School Orchestras rocked concert goers with their November 4 rendition of "Rocktoberfest," a program where students played orchestral arrangements of rock tunes for the public, complete with guitars, drums, and electric violin.
The Southwest Chamber and Philharmonic orchestras combined for the concert, and though they had to deal with reschedules due to monsoon rains, subsequent water seepage, and minor technical glitches, the orchestras overcame and entertained the crowd to "lots of cheering," said SHS Orchestras Director and Fine Arts Chair Matthew Busse, PhD.
"Overall I enjoyed it as did the students," Busse said. "The audience seemed to like it."