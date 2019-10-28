Altars build a bridge to the dead

Students in the Mexican-American Club at Southwest High School come together to build altars to display from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 for Dia de los Muertos to honor the memory of the person who is being represented in the altar.
Genaro Diaz is the advisor of the Mexican-American Club and also teaches Spanish 3, 4, and International Baccalaureate Spanish. Diaz has kept the tradition of Dia de los Muertos and celebrated for many years.
“The idea of us building an altar is to keep the tradition of honoring the person that passed away and to make the kids believe that death is just a step forward in life,” said Diaz.
Some Southwest students still follow that tradition and knows some background about this important day.
Building an altar has its own meaning and dedication. Each altar has to have a picture of the person being honored, the person’s favorite food (or bread), water (or the person’s favorite drink), candles, ceramic skulls, flowers, the person’s favorite dishes and treats.
Drinks should be placed on the altar to quench the thirst of the dead after their long journey back home. The food is for if they’re hungry, including their favorite dishes and treats.
Samay Elias, a 17-year-old senior, is used to building altars since it is of great importance to her and her family.
“The idea comes from the Aztecs who believed that every Dia de los Muertos, a door between life and death opens to connect the families by doing this altar,” Elias said.
Members from the Mexican-American Club enjoy this kind of activity and each year try to make the best altar of all.
Bryanna Arroyo, a 16-year-old senior, is currently in the Mexican-American Club and enjoys the activity of building an altar and honoring loved ones on Dia de los Muertos.
“We make altars on Oct. 31 in honor of a family member that passed away, in my case,” said Arroyo.
But an altar can be built to honor and remember anyone who has passed away, not just family. Arroyo said she plans to honor an artist with her Mexican-American Club altar this year.
“The artist I would like to honor is Jenni Rivera. I like all of her songs and how she became a strong woman,” said Arroyo.
Some students are familiar with the tradition, but there are also some students building an altar for the first time.
Jarely Morga, a 17-year-old senior, expressed how excited she is to do this for the first time.
“Making an altar comes from Mexico, as I know, and it is meant to celebrate the lives of our loved ones who passed away,” Morga said.
Building an altar is something essential for the Mexican-American culture and it is a belief to keep the celebration alive in the honor of lost loved ones and to always remember them.
“To make an altar is very important for our Mexican culture because with this we commemorate the lives of those who passed away and, if there is life after death, make our loved ones feel loved and unforgettable,” Elias said.