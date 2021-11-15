Arc Program makes debut at Southwest High School

Another afternoon is filled with the chatter of students enjoying their time in the Arc Program at Southwest High School. The room is constantly busy with the clicking of game controllers, the flipping of homework pages, and the cheers from students as they score points at the Foosball table. Everyday, many different students stop by after school to check in to their clubs or to join their friends in playing a few card games.
The Arc Program is an after-school program and experiential education provider that welcomed students back to school with many different opportunities. The program started in October 2021 and is held every day in S-65. The students can receive homework help, giving them a space to socialize, play games and engage in the variety of clubs it offers.
Andrea Plascencia, site coordinator of the Arc Program at SHS, said that it’s the program’s first year at the Central Union High School District, and it’s been very successful.
“We’re hoping to stay and help the students, and hopefully soon expand more, mainly to be here for the students, so we can keep providing these activities for them,” Plascencia said.
Plascencia also said that there are plenty of clubs for everyone, like the Photography Club, Fashion Club, Arts and Crafts Club, Latin Dance Club, and the Flag Football Club. The program also provides students with courses like driver’s education and tutoring.
“I decided to join the Arc Program because I needed tutoring," said Kalany Servin, 16. "The staff was very nice and there are other entertaining activities that it provides after school. Overall, I would say it’s a very fun and helpful program.”
Servin is in her junior year, and she said that it’s helped her get better grades, thanks to the tutoring she’s received from the staff. Even though tutoring is provided in the program, most students were mainly attracted to the driver’s education course, which starts in November.
“I joined Arc because I really wanted to try out a club, and be able to meet new people, make connections, but the reason I decided to join the program in the first place was because I heard about the driver’s education course,” said junior Priscilla Perez, 16. “I’m ready to start learning how to drive, and this is the best opportunity that’ll get me there.”
Aside from all the clubs and courses the program promises every day after school, students can also choose to play video games, card games, watch movies, draw and interact with others.
“My favorite activity in Arc is participating in the tournament that they have every Friday,” said junior Dominick Luera, 16. “Some weeks we play Mario Kart, while others, we play Foosball. It’s really fun because we get to compete for prizes.”
The program is currently still accepting and encouraging more students to join and stop by at room S-65 from anytime between noon and 5:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday.
“I would say if you have nothing to do after school and have a lot of time in your hands, then you should join Arc because it’s fun, and you get to interact with people; you can get homework help, and you even get free snacks,” said Servin.