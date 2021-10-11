The Imperial Valley BMX track reopened this September and provides youth with the opportunity to participate in BMX. Still, the question remains whether THE local community is eager to join outdoor athletic activities like BMX.
Avery Moler, the board president of Imperial Valley BMX, said, “Our local BMX track has plenty of loaner equipment to help promote the sport to underprivileged youth that might not have a few hundred dollars to spend.”
Moler also said that the track offers free loaner equipment to make the sport more accessible for BMX newcomers.
Bobby Ellis, an IV BMX Track board member, highly recommends the track for the local youth, “It’s good to get the kids out of the house, get them to do something.”
Tommy Valencia, the track operator at Imperial Valley BMX, said that the track provides full-face helmets, pants, jerseys, and bikes.
“Come up to the sign up window, and ask for one of the loaner items that they offer,” said Valencia. “We don’t charge to rent bikes or any loaner items.”
Imperial Valley BMX is a non-profit organization for bicycle motocross racing and is rUn by volunteers in the community, so even people who are interested in the sport but do not want to race can get involved.
Board Member Kristy Reed enthusiastically endorsed the track. She said, “Give it a shot. Have fun. It’s a really great family sport.”
The track’s address is 1750 Drew Road. It will be open every Tuesday and Thursday night from 6 to 8:30 p.m.