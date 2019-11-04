Female wrestler slams male-dominated sport

Boxing and wrestling are aggressive sports typically associated with males. Clarissa Soriano-Segura, a 16-year-old junior from Southwest High School, has a very strong liking of contact sports, especially wrestling and boxing. She wanted to change the standards of females in male-dominated sports.
Wrestling pre-season at Southwest High School has already begun and so far, there’s only one female on the team — and that’s Segura.
Richard Norwood is one of the coaches for the varsity wrestling team at Southwest High School.
“Girl wrestlers affect team dynamics in a positive way. I’ve noticed girl wrestlers always have a positive attitude, win or lose,” Norwood said.
Norwood said it’s beneficial and important for females to join a male-dominated sport.
“Wrestling teaches you work ethic, accountability, perseverance, loyalty and how to live an overall healthy life. All those qualities wrestling offers, girls can benefit from as well,” he said.
The female on the team, Clarissa Soriano-Segura, shared her thoughts and experiences of being on the team and wrestling males.
“I honestly prefer wrestling with the guys because it’s a challenge that I like to overcome. When you wrestle with boys, you learn more about your strength and what you’re capable of doing on the mat,” said Segura.
Segura also talked about the boys and their feelings towards wrestling females.
“Some guys on the team feel very uncomfortable because I’m a girl and they really don’t want to hurt me. There are only two ways the guys wrestle me. They’ll try to tackle you down as fast as possible and as hard as they can or they’ll throw themselves and baby me. But one thing is, they respect me,” said Segura.
Males on the team encourage females and support the fact that they wrestle. Twin boys on the team, Angel and Alex Lopez, really support the females.
“Girls prove a sense of equality, and they prove that they’re capable of anything because as long as you’re willing to step on the mat, it shouldn’t matter who you are,” said Angel Lopez.
“I support the guys and the girls the same because I know the girls also support the guys on the team,” said Alex Lopez.
“It doesn’t differ because it doesn’t matter who your opponent is. Everybody’s goal is to win,” said Angel Lopez.
When wrestling season officially begins, Segura and the rest of the team hopes that more girls will feel motivated to join the team. Segura’s liking for wrestling continues to grow, and she hopes that will be the same for any girls who are looking to join wrestling.
“Wrestling is a great sport to show your strength and discipline. It takes practice and more practice to get better and to get motivated. It inspires me to do better on and off the mat,” she said.