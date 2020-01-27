Homework? Students still aren’t fans

When someone recently asked Dezi Salgado, a 14-year-old freshman at Southwest High School, about how much homework he completes each day, he laughed.
“Some days, I am just too lazy to do my homework; other days I am too busy,” Salgado said.
Salgado is only one example of how students spend their time at home while knowing there is work to be done. Teachers at Southwest believe that school-related work should be done at home if not done at school, making it one of the student’s first priorities.
Don Jeffers, a Success 101 teacher at Southwest High School, said he believes that homework is something that should be second-nature for students to do when they get home from school.
“If they don’t get their work done in class, it automatically becomes homework,” Jeffers said.
Jeffers believes that his expectations of doing homework are reasonable.
“I would say why I believe my expectations are reasonable is because in colleges, they are not going to wait around for you to do the work,” he said.
Jeffers said he knows that some of his students only care about their grade, not their knowledge, and so that is why they may do their homework. He would prefer his students to focus more on actually learning.
Salgado says it depends on the day regarding how much time he spends on homework.
“It really depends. Most of the time, I think I spend about 20 to 30 minutes on homework,” he said.
He said that there could be family events, errands or babysitting.
Salgado knows he doesn’t do enough of his school work when at home. However, he said homework cannot always be a student’s priority despite teachers’ expectations.
“Teachers expect the work to be the student’s first priority. This may not apply to all of them, but it does for some of them,” he said.
Salgado added teachers should give students more time to get the work done.
“I would like to ask a teacher if I could have an extra day to do the work,” he said.
Jose Marcial, a 14-year-old freshman at Southwest, believes that the standards of completing work at home is a bit high.
He believes he spends a lot more time than he should when doing homework.
“I’m fine with studying, but I think students should have more time in class to finish their work, Maricial said.
Still, he said he does try to meet teachers’ expectations by completing all his homework.
Nathan Ostermann, a 14-year-old freshman at Southwest and a local spelling bee champion, spends about an hour of doing homework and studying at home. He thinks that this amount of time is enough.
However, like other students, he would prefer to have time to finish work in class.
“I think that the standard of doing work at home should be abolished, and kids should do all of their school-related work at school,” Ostermann said.
Ostermann ultimately wanted to speak on behalf of himself about the reality of doing school work at home.
“I would like to tell the teachers that there are other things I would like to do when I get home, like hobbies and sports. These are all things that should be the first priority for students for their own mental health,” Ostermann said.