Internet connection frustrates Southwest students

Since the beginning of the 2018-19 school year, Southwest High School students have been having trouble in the classroom.
This problem of making connections in the classroom is affecting the school’s curriculum, efficiency of learning and overall satisfaction of students.
These connections aren’t student-to-student or teacher-to-student; they aren’t even with actual people. They’re with the internet.
Internet connection at Southwest is scarce, and combined with the current dead zone of cell service in the area, it has begun to make students unsatisfied and worried.
Students like Southwest senior Daniel Juarez, 17, feel significantly unsatisfied and confused with the current status of the Wi-Fi at SHS.
“I’ve been here since sophomore year, and the Wi-Fi was good then. I don’t know why it’s bad now, though,” said Juarez. “The Wi-Fi we have now is horrible. I can’t even connect to the internet.”
Edward Avelar, one of the information and technology specialists of Central Unified High School District, explained why the school is facing problems with a sustainable connection to the internet.
“We’ve been testing out different methods to try and spread out the mass saturation of our systems,” said Avelar. “The poor connection is basically a side effect, kind of like growing pains in our network.”
“We didn’t anticipate the amount of growth that the school has seen in the past years. There’s a large saturation of devices we weren’t exactly expecting,” Avelar said.
This lack of an internet connection doesn’t only affect the students and their devices, it also affects the educators of SHS. Teachers like English teacher Stephanie Gamez are worried about how the unreliable Wi-Fi is affecting their curriculum and how it is detrimental to their students’ learning opportunities.
“I’ve had to change my lesson plan because my students couldn’t log on to the Wi-Fi for class activities,” said Gamez. “And that was barely in the first week of school.
“Some, if not most, of our curriculum is online, so when we can’t access it on occasion, our plans for that day get disrupted,” Gamez said.
Students can access the internet during class sometimes using school-issued and monitored Chromebooks. This is a partial solution, but the Chromebooks have their own issues.
“I think they’re fine, but not really great,” said junior Jaelyn Niebla, 16. “The Wi-Fi cuts out a lot on them, though, and the teachers who need them for class don’t always have them.
“It’s OK solution, but the school WiFi still needs to be fixed for more than just the Chromebooks, like for our phones and personal laptops,” Niebla added.
This internet access at Southwest is trying to be addressed by both the Information and Technology department and students alike.
Students who’d like their voice heard are recommended to attend and speak to the Central Union High School District School Board at one of its regular meetings every second Tuesday of the month. The meetings are held at 351 Ross Ave., in El Centro.
School board meetings are open to the public. Students, teachers, parents, or concerned citizens are able to attend the open session, which usually begins at 6 p.m.
Students who feel passionately about this topic and would like to speak at the school board meeting should contact the Southwest High School District School Board Representative at mnhhulsey@gmail.com