IV HIGH - IVROP Eagles Nest meetings move to Zoom

Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program in El Centro has moved their Eagle’s Nest parent meetings to Zoom virtual meetings to help keep families informed during distance learning.
These meetings are in a collaboration with Southwest High School, this year being their third year together, as well as collaborating with Central Union High School and Brawley Union High School in the past years.
Linda Lopez is the IVROP project specialist at these meetings.
We feel the need for these meetings because there sometimes is a disconnect between parents and the school,” she said.
The meetings allow parents to get information about the school their child attends and the opportunity to get into the loop of current issues.
Parents often don’t know what’s going on or who to ask for help from the school,” Lopez said.
We have different topics like stress management, how to use the parent portal, Career and Technical Education, and how to get involved.”
These meetings are held the first Wednesday of every month at 3 p.m. in English and 4 p.m. in Spanish.
“Something we would like our community to know about these meetings is to please support them by showing up and sharing the invitation with their friends,” Lopez said. “We spend a lot of time coming up with topics which would most relate to parents, finding the most knowledgeable person on that subject. This is for all parents and the community.”
The next meeting is on Wednesday and will be about internet safety, including social media trends and current state laws. To get the Zoom link to attend the meetings, families can contact Lopez at LLopez@ivrop.org.