IV HIGH- Valle Vota strives for increased voter participation

With so much counting on the upcoming 2020, young people in the Imperial Valley are encouraging others to vote more now than ever before.
The group, Valle Vota, is composed of students who are informing people in the Valley about the importance of the upcoming election to encourage voter turnout.
Henry Liera, a 20-year-old junior from Stanford University, is the creator of Valle Vota.
“We were the only county below a 50 percent turnout rate. We realized part of the problem is that there is a huge information gap in the Valley,” Liera said. “We ultimately started this organization in hopes to bridge that gap by providing the information necessary that will allow Imperial Valley residents to make better-informed voting decisions.”
Liera used Valle Vota to gather more local representatives for this group, such as Jasmine Flores, an 18-year-old freshman in the Imperial Valley University Partnership program, who said she wishes to educate her community about politics on the local level.
“There is a whole other world of information on local politics or voting information that at times is hard to dissect and find,” said Jasmine Flores. “I needed to know more about this; our community needed to know more about this.”
As for her personal role in Valle Vota, Flores has the essential role of reaching out to people who could use the resources that Valle Vota provides.
“I am the networking leader and business relations manager, and I also participate in outreach and [public relations],” Flores said. “On social media everything matters; every color, font, choice of placement of an image, and time of posting. In the digital age, every move must be purposeful and planned.”
Along with social media outreach, Valle Vota also goes into the communities to provide information and outreach. Yomar Aguilar, an 18-year-old freshman from Imperial Valley College, is in charge of the canvassing events.
“I identify low voter turnout rates in neighborhoods in the Valley so we could then get a group of Valle Vota members and leave pamphlets in those neighborhoods,” Aguilar said. “As of now, we’ve had four canvassing events: one in El Centro, two in Calexico and one in Brawley.”
With their efforts of doing all they can to encourage voters to use their voice through their ballots, Valle Vota is still pushing through the barriers they come across to ensure a higher voter turnout this year.
“Our valley has an 85 percent Hispanic population, and with that comes language barriers and other obstacles that our community has to face,” Aguilar said.
Valle Vota will continue to deliver their message on the essential worth that comes with voting moving forward.
Aguilar said, “I just want people to know that when it comes to local and state elections, your voice matters. It’s essential that you cast your vote to get the representation you want and deserve.”