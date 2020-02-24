IV HIGH: Calves create connections

Walking through the soft soil, scanning from fence to fence, you see the newborn calves running, playing and full of life. You look down to see one calf nibbling at your feet. That is the moment you know, this is the one you are going to raise for the rest of their life.
An almost instantaneous bond is created with these loving yet fragile calves because the exhibitors raise them from newborn babies until adulthood.
Shanna Abatti-Fitzurka is the agriculture teacher at Southwest High School. She also advises the feeder calf program for the El Centro FFA chapter.
The feeder calf program begins every year in November. Students receive the calf when they are 2 weeks old and raise them to eventually showcase the animal in the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta.
“This project is different because the animals really bond with the exhibitors. (Feeder calves) are not afraid of the exhibitors. I think because they are so loving it’s easy to fall in love with these babies,” said Fitzurka.
Being that these animals are so young they are more susceptible to diseases. Because of this, raisers are to be on the lookout for any symptoms that suggest their animal may be sick.
“Here at El Centro FFA we have high-quality students, but there is always worry because the projects are so young. The exhibitors need to be more attentive, but the students are always open for growth,” said Fitzurka.
The feeder calf program is open to a wide variety of students from ages 9 to 18. Students can raise feeder calves through either 4-H or FFA.
Cooper Dickerson, 16, is a junior at Southwest High School. He has been raising feeder calves for four years with El Centro FFA.
“I enjoy it because we get them as babies and we get to raise them and feed them out of the bottle. They are just so energetic and fun to work with,” said Dickerson
There are a multitude of animal species to show in the fair, all of which are a five- to six-month-long project. However, what makes the feeder calf project different is simply that they are babies. The feeder calves are so young at the time exhibitors get them that they grow a parental connection with the raiser, unlike any other animal.
“Bottle feeding is a big part of it, brushing them and just spending time with them. My favorite part is getting to work with them all the way until fair,” said Dickerson
Daniella Bastidas, 15, is a sophomore at Southwest High School. This will be her first year as a participant in the feeder calf project, and she is eager to learn.
“It was pretty difficult at first, but after the first couple of days, it was like routine. I’m already attached to my calf, and it’s only been a couple of weeks. It’s going to be sad to see him leave,” said Bastidas.
Many new participants like Bastidas come into the program with an open mindset for growth. There are about 60 feeder calves registered in the fair through every FFA chapter all around the Imperial Valley. According to the IV Expo website, this number is continuously growing every year.
“I really didn’t know what to expect, I was mostly scared because I was told that they were so young and fragile. Now that I have my own calves I think it’s worth it. They are young, but the connection between us is already so strong and I’m looking forward to seeing his growth over time,” Bastidas said.
There is a large stigma around the feeder calf project. Many students have expressed interest in the project but do not intend to participate because the calves are so young, and that makes the animals seem harder to care for.
Although it can be daunting to care for such a young animal, children of any age can do it. Jazzlyn Zendejas, is 13 years old and she has been showing feeder calves for four years with Magnolia 4-H.
“It was hard at first because I was so young, but my dad always said I could do it. It is a lot of work and people ask me if it is harder because I’m younger than other people who do it, but I think it’s fun,” Zendejas said.
A feeder calf was the first project Zendejas ever raised, but since then she has shown goats and other animals. She said she thinks a calf is the best animal to do, solely for the bond.
“They are really sweet and care about you a lot because you are like their mom. I love to walk and play with my calf. They are very playful,” said Zendejas.
Feeder calves are raised with the purpose so that eventually, when they are strong enough, old enough, and of the proper age, they can be used to feed the world.
“It’s sad to see them go but they still have a lot of life to live and you know you have given them a good life. It’s a part of agriculture and it’s what has to happen, but the process is a lot of fun,” said Dickerson
“The excitement and love the students have with the project and that instant bond makes it so worth it,” said Fitzurka.