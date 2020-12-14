IV HIGH: Distance learning impacts students’ mental health

Parents of teenage students can assist their children via the use of coping mechanisms and being present in their school and home life during this period of distance learning during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the global pandemic began, mental health professionals in Imperial Valley have seen an increase in depression and anxiety rates. Dr. Erick Apolinar, a licensed therapist who works at Sun Valley Behavioral Medical in Imperial, has worked with a variety of people of different ages all over the Valley since 2000.
Apolinar has a master’s degree in education and counseling and a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He works specifically with marriage and family counseling and finds many of his patients to be teenage students.
“With the COVID emergency crisis, a lot of the kids with behavioral problems have acted out more,” Dr. Apolinar said. “Kids with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder suffer a lot. There is not enough stimulus for them.”
Apolinar said the stress of quarantine has caused people to undergo trauma and have missed out on authentic interactions with others.
With the lack of socialization, the new method of learning, and the fear of losing loved ones or getting sick themselves, teens are bound to feel a struggle during this period of time.
“My anxiety has gotten worse because I don’t get to go to school and see my friends and distract myself,” said Richard Padilla, a 16-year-old student at Central Union High School. “Instead, I spend more time in my room alone, and I find school work more difficult now and harder to understand.”
Many high school students have felt they are not learning at all through distance learning, and their grades have significantly dropped.
Students’ main stress has been from schoolwork, where they struggle to find a place to do their work, or the motivation to complete assignments.
“The only place I can find comfort and a quiet setting is in my room, and I don’t necessarily have a desk so I sit on my bed,” said Sabrina Alford, a 15-year-old student at Southwest High School.
For some it is impossible to find a workplace that best replicates being at school, where they learn best. Households of these teens can be busy, lacking the internet or not containing enough technological resources. This makes it an issue when students are mandated to attend class every day, with absences not being able to be made up.
As schools have started up again, parents need to be aware of how this pandemic has affected their child.
To assist teenagers in this period of time, Apolinar suggests parents get more involved. He explains this can be done firstly by parents reassuring their children that this is a temporary process, and validating their feelings.
“Parents need to be acquainted with the system,” Apolinar said.
He says parents should attempt to be involved in the schooling that happens in their child’s life and ask their child to better understand the education that is being received. Parents should also be flexible with their children’s grades because of the difficulty students face when it comes to online school.
Lastly, Apolinar feels it is a parent’s responsibility to keep an eye on their teens and their work, but not overwhelm and smother the child.
“I wish they understood that my courses being online doesn’t translate into them being any easier or accessible in a sense,” said Daniella Milowski, a 17-year-old at Southwest High School. “Students need interaction and personal engagement, especially at our age and we’re being deprived of that. It makes it so much harder for us to get a quality education or place value to this work.”