IV HIGH: Eagles volleyball team adjusts to COVID-19 regulations on the court

After being the only sport to not make a comeback for the spring season, volleyball is now getting back on track for all schools across the valley as league games started on Sept. 28. Athletes on the Southwest volleyball program are adjusting to their first season back since 2019 with many new COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines in place to reduce the spread.
Southwest varsity volleyball coach Sarah Marquez said she is working toward coming back from 21 months off and pushing through, despite the new health regulations.
¨Luckily, we have a great group of girls who don’t seem to let COVID get in their way,¨ Marquez said. ¨Of course, we did lose a year of play because of it, but our girls came back strong and eager to play.¨
Coach Marquez said that her players stay healthy as a result of following any and all rules in place.
But, the nervousness for this new and different season hits its players differently. They are forced to communicate in a safer manner, but unfortunately makes it difficult for them because it’s harder to tell teammates where the ball might be while wearing masks.
¨I feel limited in being able to communicate with my teammates sometimes because of restrictions like mask protocols,¨ said varsity volleyball Captain Eva Ruvalcaba, 16.
Ruvalcaba also said that not only do the masks make talking with her teammates harder, but also major time off forced the team to learn and pick up skills as quickly as possible.
Senior Jeanette Gonzalez, who has been on the volleyball team all four years of high school, said that everything feels like a “fever dream.”
“It was a bit weird in the beginning, setting up the net and putting up the chairs slowly getting back into it as if it wasn’t real,’’ said Gonzalez, 17.
The Lady Eagles will play their next home game against Holtville on Tuesday at 6 p.m.