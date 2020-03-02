IV HIGH: FFA students train into the 2020 fair season

From goats, pigs, and horses, they all make significant part of FFA. Not only does showmanship bring the students and their animals together, but it brings the students together by working hand in hand throughout the whole experience.
The FFA career pathways program is the way students can learn how to show their animals. Students start training their animals from mid-October to the end of fair season.
Kristin Mayo, FFA teacher at Southwest High School, said they have practices at school, after school, weekends and at pre-fairs where students learn how to show a variety of animal species.
When the judges are scoring showmanship, they look for three things: the marketability of the animal, the confidence of the student and the animal, and the respect the student has for the animal.
Madison Mills, a senior at Southwest High School, has been showing animals since she was 9 years old and has been a part of the FFA career pathway since her freshman year.
My parents used to show animals, and my aunts used to as well, so it was easy for me,” Mills said.
On a daily basis, Mills trains with her six goats for about three to four hours a day. When she grooms and washes her goats, she spends 12 hours.
Mills made Round Robin in 2019, where she had to prove she knew how to handle other types of animals, as well as goats.
“Having to know how to show each animal is difficult because you need to remember what to do with each animal,” said Mills.
Kandyce Johnston, 17, said the hardest thing about Round Robin is showing you have control of all possible animals.
“I wasn’t expecting it because my goat wasn’t really working with me, but I pushed through it,” said Johnston.
Round Robin is very different than regular competition because you only get three days to train with different animals.
“It (Round Robin) shows how good of a showman you are and how well you worked with your animal,” said Johnston.
“I hope I don’t fidget this year, because it makes the animal fidget more,” she added.
Jessel Lopez, an 18-year-old in the FFA career pathway, has been showing animals only since 2019. She decided to show big animals because her favorite animal is a pig, and she wanted to challenge herself.
“The easiest part is that … there’s no easy part. To train a pig you have to have a lot of patience, and I don’t,” said Lopez.
Mills and Johnston said that when you become a part of showing animals you need to work with others and let them judge you to help you succeed the day of competition.
“Enjoy your years … step into the ring for fun to enjoy yourself,” Mills said.