IV HIGH: First responders class learn life-saving skills

Thousands of people die from choking every year. According to Injury Facts 2017, choking is the fourth-leading cause of unintentional injury death.
The students in the First Responder class at Southwest High School have learned about the different skills needed in order to gain their certifications for the American Red Cross.
According to American Red Cross Training Services, the course provides the necessary tools for the rescuer to help sustain life, reduce pain and minimize injury during out-of-hospital medical and traumatic emergencies while awaiting or alongside higher-level personnel at the scene.
Andrea Corella has been the teacher of the First Responder class for four years. She said the unit the class was learning was airway management, which includes respiratory emergencies. Students learn how to assist with obstructed airways and choking, and they’re taught what to do if someone is conscious or unconscious.
“They learn how to use the oxygen tanks to administer emergency oxygen after they have cleared the airway and the patient is responsive,” she said.
Andrew Ford is an 18-year-old senior in the First Responder class. He has learned new skills such as airway management, assembling and disassembling oxygen tanks, and emergency moves.
“(Emergency moves) could be used if I was performing care on a patient and the scene was to become unsafe. I could move the patient without causing more harm and I could continue to give them care once I move them,” he said.
Rylee Green, 18, is another senior in the First Responder class. She said taking the course has made her more mature, knowing the dangerous situations she could be involved in and how to get through them or how to help someone else.
“When I’m driving, I’m always looking around me or when I’m at the store I’m always watching to make sure everyone is safe,” she said.
This class teaches valuable skills that help students ensure the safety of others and themselves.
“I think it’s just an important skill to know in your everyday life because anything can happen anytime and anywhere. It’s just really good knowledge to have,” said 17-year-old Shivani Gandhi.