IV HIGH: Migrant students shine in 12th annual speech competition

The tension surges, nerves fray and excitement builds as participants await their turn. They wait knowing they’ll have to deliver a top performance on time and under pressure if they want to finish in the top three.
Public speaking is a nerve-wracking ordeal for most, but for a migrant attempting to do it in a language with which they may not be entirely proficient, it may be especially uncomfortable.
Nevertheless, migrant students from throughout the Valley rose to the occasion and participated in the 12th annual Imperial County Migrant Education Program Speech Competition on Saturday.
Sandra Kofford, regional director of the Imperial County Migrant Education Program, oversees the local speech tournament.
“These kinds of tournaments fall under the category of mind-growth progression, due to the effective strategies that are provided to migrant students,” said Kofford. “All migrant students are eligible to join, as our goal is to help them learn how to speak in public and learn the difference between facts and opinion via reading and research.”
The tournament is a once-a-year event exclusively operated for migrant students in fourth through 12th grades. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s tournament was slightly different.
“The physical in-person tournament is the preferred mode of providing this service, as it is lovely to see our students dressed professionally to compete, as the Migrant Education Program provides funding for students who need proper attire,” Kofford said. “However, this year, due to the pandemic, we only can offer the speech competition via Zoom, and there won’t be that same in-person interaction that we were used to, but the curriculum will stay pretty much the same.”
As the annual competition approached, Imperial County participants made preparations using training and skills they have attained from past experiences in previous tournaments.
Marilyn Zavala, a 14-year-old freshman at Southwest High School who has been competing for three years, described what her tactics are and how they have contributed to impressing the judges.
“Coffee and caffeine are my best friends, the only thing keeping me going at the late hours of the night,” she said. “Editing, making my essay unique, and providing something the judges haven’t heard before will surely capture their attention.”
Amairani Castaneda, a 14-year-old freshman at Central Union High School, marked her sixth year in competition. She shared what has been her inducement on keeping up with the curriculum of the migrant speech and debate.
“I started when I was in fourth grade and what motivated me was that after my first year of competing, I wasn’t afraid to speak up anymore and it just became fun,” said Castaneda. “I met a lot of people while competing and I was mainly just motivated because it became fun and less than just an extracurricular.”
Throughout the years, Zavala said she has been motivated to continue in the competition not only because it gives her a chance to speak up, but also because it appeals to her competitive spirit.
“What motivated me to participate in speech and debate was that I always had a streak of competitiveness, so if I could argue against people and win that would only stoke my ego,” said Zavala.
But along with preparing for an upcoming speech come additional challenges, especially when having to compete distantly. Pedro Lopez, 12, who is competing for his second year, said it was a big challenge to pay attention to the curriculum.
“One thing that challenged me has to be the lack of interest I showed at one point and I actually took one year off from competing and came back just as before,” Lopez said. “I honestly just remembered how fun it could be and just the rush and how nervous you feel makes it so interesting so just remembering what it was like got me back into participating.”
Overall, Kofford said the tournament is an invaluable experience for the students who take on the challenge.
“We are so committed to make it the best on behalf of our migrant students, as we have seen how it has helped our migrant students find their voices and build their self-esteem by learning how to research, write and orally present about current topic and understand the difference between facts and opinions,” said Kofford. “My belief is that someday, I will see one of our migrant students as leaders of this beautiful country.”
2021 MEP Region 6 Speech Competition results
4th grade prepared
1st: Kassandra Wong, Meadows Union
2nd: Devin Martinez, Heber
3rd: Madeline Mayoral, Heber
5th grade prepared
1st: Mia Ruiz, Holtville
2nd: Yanesi Padilla, Holtville
3rd: Maxililliano Hernandez, Heber
6th grade prepared
1st: Alexa Cervantes, Meadows Union
2nd: Edwin Flores, Heber
3rd: Emmanuel Wong, Meadows Union
7th grade prepared
1st: Ayleen Marely Ruiz, Holtville
2nd: Yaneli Lopez, Holtville
3rd: Luz Gabriela Franco, Calexico
8th grade prepared
2nd: David Velazquez, Calexico
3rd: Emmanuel Flores, Heber
9th grade prepared
1st: Marilyn Zavala, Southwest
2nd: Emily Cuevas, Central Union
3rd: Siara Aguiniga, Calexico
10th grade prepared
1st: Brianna Ochoa, Southwest
2nd: Mia Castro, Calexico
3rd: Alexis Garcia Guerrero, Imperial
11th grade prepared
1st: Yessenia Rodriguez, Brawley Union
2nd: Aleyda Fregoso, Calexico
3rd: Kenya Solano, Calipatria
12th grade prepared
1st: Melany Lopez, Holtville
2nd: Pollet Valenzuela, Central Union
4th grade extemporaneous
1st: Kassandra Wong, Meadows Union
2nd: Cayetano Montoya, Heber
5th grade extemporaneous
1st: Mia Ruiz, Holtville
2nd: Yanesi Padilla, Holtville
3rd: Genezis Lopez, Holtville
6th grade extemporaneous
1st: Alexa Cervantes, Meadows Union
2nd: Edwin Flores, Heber
3rd:Emmanuel Wong, Meadows Union
7th grade extemporaneous
1st: Luz Gabriela Franco Garcia, Calexico
2nd: Britney Bernal, Heber
3rd: Aliyah Salazar, Heber
8th grade extemporaneous
2nd: Emmanuel Flores, Heber
3rd: Cesar Yanez, Holtville
9th grade extemporaneous
1st: Marilyn Zavala, Central Union
2nd: Siara Aguiniga, Calexico
3rd: Jesus Torres Ruiz, Brawley Union
10th grade extemporaneous
1st: Brianna Ochoa, Southwest
11th grade extemporaneous
1st: Kenya Solano, Calipatria
2nd: Lesly Plasencia, Holtville
3rd: Adriel Ballesteros, Southwest
12th grade extemporaneous
1st: Melany Lopez, Holtville
2nd: Pollet Valenzuela, Central Union