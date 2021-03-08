IV HIGH: My View: Creating a portrait

Late night art sessions with only the sound of my thoughts and the continuous scribbling of pencil on paper is what drove my mind away from the worries of life in quarantine. With only a single lamp shining light onto my blank paper waiting to be filled with suppressed emotions, I had only one goal in my mind.
Having felt that there was no one else to listen to my current emotions, I used my own hand to communicate my thoughts with my blank, black paper. Starting with the base of the sketch, the white colored pencil outline is what began the sketching process of my desired artwork.
Once my sketch came out to my liking, I picked the different color of skin tones I would be using for my palette. Red, yellow, brown and purple were the pencils that would define the skin tone I wanted, colored pencil shavings of those colors would be messily sprawled all over my desk in the midst of the rush of creativity I was currently having.
The color purple can bring a meaning of magic or an escape from reality, so for this portrait, I decided to hide the most important features of a face that lets people know the depth of their emotions, which would be the eyes. I draw and color purple luminous flowers on top of the eyes and shade with different hues of purple.
The next most important feature I move on to is the mouth and the message I wish to convey through it. By drawing normal lips with a needle and thread piercing through them, the thread piercing the mouth shut all the way to the edge of the cheek, I choose to show the confined emotions that I haven’t been able to freely express as I wished to.
With the hair, I choose to draw it in its normal flowy state, but also a moth sits at the top of the hair, representing hope of seeing a gleam of light in the future. I draw the moth in its dullness of shades of browns to fit with the rest of the tones in the drawing.
As for the background of the portrait, I draw a glowing moon with a white gel pen, along with numerous small stars surrounding the moon and the portrait. A moon that symbolizes literal darkness and change one wants to see in their life is what I felt I should end my drawing journey with.
A portrait of myself with hints of emotions I can’t fully physically express is what I created, and felt satisfied with once I finished. Once again, expression through art helped me face my own self through these unpredictable times.