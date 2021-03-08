IV HIGH: My View: Creating a portrait

Today

Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. High 82F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 52F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 71F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.