IV HIGH: Orchestra performances go virtual

The sound of music surrounds the room, and melodies and harmonies synchronize to create magic that flows into your ears from instruments of different strings, and sizes. You take your seat in anticipation of an evening of music, but now that seat is your living room couch instead of in a theater.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no live performances from the Southwest High School orchestras this year. However, with help from advanced technology, students will be able to perform virtually and have an opportunity to be heard.
Matthew Busse, the Southwest High School orchestra director, explained how he puts together these virtual concerts for the public to enjoy. He uses a computer program called Digital Audio Workstation to which he imports all of the students’ recordings and edits each of their audio.
“Once the audio editing process is completed, I then move on to the video editing,” he said. “Here, the files and number of student videos puts a strain on the computer system. I often have to compress the videos in order to be able to work with them since they are naturally large files.”
When all of the files are completed, they are compressed into a performance video. Editing the different videos requires patience and hard work in order to make it sound great for an audience.
“When I get the videos, I align them up by the audio. It needs to be done this way in order to ensure proper alignment with bowing, fingering, etc.,” Busse said.
These performances also have to be visually pleasing to have an audience.
“Visually that is too difficult to do so I rely on the audio that comes with the video,” he said. “I arrange the videos so that all participants can be seen in the video. If there are a lot, I may only put those playing at a specific time in the video. Once I have all the videos aligned to the audio, I delete the audio track that came with all the videos and import the audio I mixed in a different program to get the best audio possible.”
Aside from the teacher, students also have to do their part in recording and making it sound good. But under these circumstances, it is something that it difficult to achieve without practice. Alexander Ned Solorio, an 18-year-old senior, said students through this crisis can become better and stronger musicians
“I think that even if (the virtual concert) won’t be good, it will eventually get stronger,” Solorio said. “The biggest reason I say this is true is because we’ll all hopefully learn from our mistakes. Even if we struggle to learn something about music, we’ll eventually learn something about ourselves in the principle of how we as students and musicians react to this hardship. I do hope that we can eventually play better music though. One thing at a time”.
Bryan Phung, a 14-year-old sophomore, said he agrees that students will develop something useful during these difficult times.
“I think if we think the right way we can become better and stronger because we have more time to practice and also because we can check ourselves and discipline ourselves to become the best of us,” he said. “My hope for the orchestra group this year is to just adapt to this new era of time. It’s also important to discipline ourselves, and make the best out of this situation.”