IV HIGH: School Site Council welcomes student representation

The School Site Council at Southwest High School lets students’ voices be heard in school matters, and they can join the SSC by being elected at the beginning of the year.
According to the California Department of Education, the purpose of the SSC is to discuss the allocation of school funds and give the school population representation via administration, parents, teachers, and students.
SSC students have to read documents provided to them at the meeting and provide input to members of the council. As a result, SSC students have had to overcome challenges that stem from their position in their ways.
Darlene Soto, a senior SSC member, said she joined the SSC to understand how students’ opinions are considered.
“The challenges I thought I was going to face were being able to comprehend what the documents we reviewed consisted of,” Soto said. “I knew I had to listen carefully to the material being explained and participated by giving my input.”
Former SSC students that have already finished their 2-year term have also encountered challenges they had to create solutions to.
Mark Zapata, a former SSC member, said he thought he wasn’t going to be able to get the attention of the other adults. So he found a way to prevent that.
He said, “By speaking as much as I can it was the only way I would be able to overcome that challenge, that way everyone got to see my personality and understand what I’m trying to elaborate during the meeting.”
Zapata had been able to achieve school improvements and overcome his worries with his methods.
Zapata said, “These changes or additions included making sure restrooms were sanitized correctly, food wasn’t always at waste, trash was picked up, there was always toilet paper/soap for students, activities were being approved, and more things of that sort.”
As he said, “Southwest, like most schools, has small flaws that I believe are easily fixable, and I wanted my voice as a student to be able to elaborate those things to the principal and other staff members to make (Southwest High School) a better place for everyone, especially the students.”