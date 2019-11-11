IV HIGH: Southwest battles the stigma around mental health

At Southwest High School, the school psychologist and the students she works with want to overcome the stigma tied to mental health issues and spread the word that if they need help, the school is there to support them.
Harmony Rivera, Southwest’s school psychologist, works with teens dealing with mental health issues. She shares her experience daily with students and is open with them about her own challenges in hopes they will feel more comfortable.
“A lot of times, the individual needs to vent; to talk about what they are feeling,” Rivera said, adding that she talks about ways a student can cope with issues, such as anxiety.
“I would recommend having one person at school they can trust,” she said.
Rivera also gives tools students can use, like learning to breathe in a calming manner, distracting themselves with activities and doing exercise to help through a difficult moment.
Some students may have a negative attitude regarding mental health, even those who are struggling with it themselves.
Rivera also knows that students may not know where to go or what to do when they are struggling with mental health problems.
“The first thing they need to do is talk to their teachers about what they are feeling,” she said. “Then they can start making an appointment with their counselor. If the student feels that they need to talk to me, then we can start talking about scheduling an appointment.”
She added, “Having a mental health problem doesn’t make you weak; there shouldn’t be any stigma around mental health problems.”
Some students who attend Southwest High School have their own mental health experiences.
Richard, a 14-year-old freshman at Southwest, said he has met people with mental health problems and he acknowledges very little understanding of their struggles.
“It’s worrying, some people may have minor mental health problems; others may have beyond what you can think of,” he said.
However, Richard also said he would support a friend with mental health issues.
“I would not feel any differently about a friend if they were to have mental health problems,” he said.
Victoria, a 16-year-old junior at Southwest High School, experiences her own mental health struggles.
“Some days you wake up and don’t know what is going on with yourself,” she said. With help from the school psychologist, she has found ways to cope with her anxiety.
“I distract myself with specific stuff, like toys,” she said.
Selena, a 16-year-old junior, described herself as “a depressed little noodle.” She said it can be difficult for students to cope with their mental health issues, and they should seek help. “It takes guts to ask for help.”
Michaela, a 16-year-old sophomore at Southwest, said she has many ways her mental health affects her.
“It affects my whole perspective on things. From blaming others to a sense of entitlement, it can get extreme,” said Michaela.
Michaela also has some words of advice for individuals coping with their own struggles.
“Life throws more obstacles when we are mentally ill. It’s your job to keep on going,” she said.
Victoria said, “If everything seems dark, just know that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”
Student who are struggling with mental health problems can make an appointment with the school psychologist or any adult on campus. They can also try texting “home” to 741741, which is a service where individuals can text trained professionals ready to help then take on their mental health or vent, whenever necessary.
Southwest school psychologist Harmony Rivera speaks about where a student can go if they are struggling so they can get help in her office on Sept. 26. PHOTO JACOB SIMON