Teenagers have to face obstacles in school like peer pressure and being accepted by society. Students and teachers at Southwest High School recently gave their views and experiences on the difference between being someone else in the real world and being themselves in their minds.
Evelia Sanchez, a new special education teacher at Southwest, said that it’s a time of change, and kids always want to fit in.
“If you don’t know who you are, then you worry too much about what others think,” said Sanchez.
Sanchez said her mother always told her to be herself and not to worry about what others think.
“My mom once said that what people say doesn’t matter because they aren’t the ones the pay for your bills,” said Sanchez.
Ana Alvarez, a first-year student at Imperial Valley College, said she hasn’t necessarily found her own identity because she is still growing as a person.
“The people who told me who I should be and how to live made me feel as if I was doing something wrong, but in reality, I’m the one that gets to decide what I want to do with my life and every action that I make — whether it’s good or bad,” said Alvarez.
Christina Morelos, a junior at Southwest High School, said students usually believe what people say about them and that they usually let those words define who they are.
“At school, most students tend to dress trendy or listen to the same music as everyone else because they want to fit in. But we have to start thinking about how our whole life doesn’t revolve around school. Once we graduate, no one is going to care if you have different interests because most of us will be mature by that time,” said Morelos.
Morelos said she thinks young people take life for granted.
“We do things on a daily basis that could be seen as morally wrong to society, but we don’t care because we think there’s enough time to fix our mistakes and do the right thing. But thinking that way can be selfish because we never know when it’s the last time we will see someone to say sorry to them. So it’s better to do what needs to be done before it’s too late,” said Morelos.
Jacqueline Cordova is a 16-year-old senior who came from Imperial and moved to Southwest this year to take a dental hygienist class.
“Not everyone is a win, so it’s not necessary to attempt to please someone,” Cordova said. “Friends come and go, and you’ll never have one true companion for the rest of your life. But we have to deal with ourselves until the end of time because we will be here on this planet for who knows how long. We should enjoy it by doing what we like and how we want to be.”
She said she wants for people not to worry so much about being awkward and to step out of their comfort zone and that they’ll feel more comfortable once they join school clubs and groups.
“Find good friends who value you and appreciate you for being real and not a made-up identity. There must be at least one person with whom you share things in common. Once you find that person, you won’t feel so left out,” said Cordova.
Betsy Cadrez, an English teacher at Southwest High School, said she was in a sorority during college and that everyone got along with each other and let them be who they wanted to be. It was great to meet people in social events.
“People are afraid to put themselves out there and do what they love, but your true self will come out once you accept who you are,” Cadrez said.
Rene Castillo, a history teacher at Southwest High School, said there are still people throughout their adulthood who feel a need to impress family, friends and coworkers in order to feel important.
“I think it all depends on the person and situation. The more confident you are in yourself, the less of a need there is to prove to the people that doubt you that you are worthy,” said Castillo.
Castillo said mistakes are what help people grow and teach lessons about life.
“Take a step back and think of the big picture. What is it that you want to achieve in life? And the people that you surround yourself with, are they going to help or get in the way?” said Castillo.