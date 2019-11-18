IV HIGH: Students find joy in music

The sound of students conversing as they walk into the orchestra room mixes with the tuning instruments and fills the whole room. The students go silent as the conductor comes out of his office, getting ready to start playing a melody of his choosing.
Southwest High School gives students the opportunity to be a part of the performing arts. Orchestra is one of the many musical groups offered.
The orchestra group has three divisions: cadet, philharmonic and chamber. Matthew Busse, who has a doctorate in music arts from the University of South Carolina, is the conductor for all three.
Busse doesn’t teach only at Southwest. He also works with various elementary schools around the Imperial Valley to inspire young students to find their love for music.
“We hold concerts and camps to inspire and show them [the kids] the potential they possess within themselves. It’s also important to show them that music is a part of our lives,” said Busse.
Andres Acosta, a 16-year-old junior at Southwest High School, is in the chamber orchestra and has been playing since he was in the fourth grade.
“I have been playing the violin for about seven years now and I can definitely say that it takes a lot of dedication and commitment being able to play any instrument, whether you’re in band, orchestra or mariachi. It’s worth it 100 percent because it’s so much fun,” said Acosta.
More students in the orchestras at Southwest High School talked about what drew them to join orchestra and what made them pick the instrument they play. Daniela Gomez, a 16-year-old junior at Southwest High School, plays in the philharmonic orchestra.
“Being in orchestra or any musical group whether it be band or choir, gives you ambition and a drive to improve in music,” said Gomez.
Gomez has been playing cello for seven years.
“Some beginners choose to play the violin because it’s a small instrument with a beautiful sound, but I chose the cello because in my opinion, it had the nicest sound out of the other string instruments,” she said.
Everyone in the orchestras has been playing since they were in elementary school, and they’ve built on their musical training from then to now.
Alondra Barajas, an 18-year-old senior in the philharmonic orchestra, said he has put in hard work and dedication for the past nine years to learn the violin.
“I chose to play in the orchestra was because I really wanted a change and an opportunity to do something that was definitely outside of my comfort zone,” Barajas said.
Busse has been Southwest’s conductor for 12 years, and he has been inspiring more and more youths to pick up an instrument.
“Music is all about dedication, passion, drive for excellence, the love and appreciation for music, and the ability to express oneself,” he said.