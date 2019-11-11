IV HIGH: Students saddle up for Cattle Call

Cowboy trailers rolling in from all sides of towns, the smell of fresh hay in the air, Western apparel worn from head to toe — these were a few of the signs heralding the famous Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo.
The weekend of Nov. 9 was one of the biggest events the Imperial Valley has to offer.
Residents from all over the western United States drove to the Brawley’s Cattle Call Arena to experience cowboy culture. This year was the 63rd annual rodeo, which celebrates Western lifestyle.
Cattle Call is a professional rodeo that includes seven pro rodeo events, like barrel racing and bull riding. There were also other events in place leading up to the rodeo like the Mini Rodeo, Chili Cook-Off and an annual parade.
Cailee Roper, 19, was the 2013 Cattle Call Teen Queen and in 2017, she was crowned Miss California High School Rodeo.
Roper has been captivated by the rodeo lifestyle since she was 6 years old, and it has shaped her life. She recalled her first time at Brawley Cattle Call during her childhood.
“I was completely in awe of what I saw happening in front of me. I loved the speed of horses and agility of the rough stock. I was amazed at the talent of their riders. I fell in love with the rodeo then,” said Roper.
“Cattle Call is special to me because it brings the entire Imperial Valley together. It’s a lasting tradition that I’m honored to have been a part of,” she said.
Cattle Call also offers a Mini Rodeo for persons with special needs. It’s meant to give these individual an opportunity to experience rodeo in a less crowded, more controlled environment.
“My favorite part about Cattle Call is the amazement you see in children’s eyes as they watch a rodeo, maybe for the first time,” said Roper. “I love getting to interact with the kids. They ask the sweetest questions and are always so excited to see horses and cattle at work right in front of them.”
Leo Lomeli, 17, is a senior at Southwest High School who was recently captivated by the Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo.
“My first time at Cattle Call was last year, I was so intrigued by the events and what those talented riders could do with their horses,” said Lomeli. “It’s amazing to see the whole community gather together to celebrate one thing.”
Cattle Call captivates more and more people every year, from all around the community and even from outside the Valley.
Rylee Locher, 16, is a junior at Southwest High School and a former Cattle Call Teen Queen.
“My favorite thing about Cattle Call is meeting some famous people that come down to the Valley to ride in our rodeo,” said Locher.
All of the people gather together to experience the Western way of life and become influenced by the knowledge everyone shares about the rodeo.
“It’s very important to keep the tradition alive because personally I believe rodeo people come from a very different lifestyle, and they have very good life knowledge on life lessons,” said Locher.
Genesis Gallegos, 17, is also a senior at Southwest High School. Gallegos has been a part of the rodeo lifestyle since she was 6 by competing in the sheep riding competition held every year. She also believes in keeping the famous rodeo tradition alive.
“I think it’s important because the Valley is cattle country,” said Gallegos. “Cattle Call is not only comprised of the actual event but everything that happens before and after like the Cattle Call Parade or the girls competing for that spot as Cattle Call Queen. Without Cattle Call, businesses would also suffer because they usually get a lot of customers selling at Cattle Call and providing food during the events. Cattle Call is a part of Valley tradition, and without it, you’d be stripping the town of a part of its culture.”
Cattle Call has been a lasting tradition for 63 years and welcomes anyone who wants to expand their knowledge of the Western lifestyle.
“One thing everyone should know about Cattle Call is that it’s a family-friendly and fun environment meant to bring us together. We should be proud of where we come from, and we should be proud of our rodeo. It’s a true privilege to have such a historic event right in our backyard,” said Roper.
CAPTION
2017 Miss California High School Rodeo Cailee Roper carries the American flag during the opening of the Cattle Call Rodeo in Brawley. COURTESY PHOTO CAILEE ROPER