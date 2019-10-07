Number 98 tackles low GPA to line up again

A hot summer scorching over the players and the smell of sweat fills the air. “Huddle up boys,” says the coach, while the players rush to put on their bulky shoulder pads.
With football underway, the Southwest Varsity Football team has an individual who stands out among the rest. Brandon Guerrero has been looking forward to playing football one last year before graduating high school. His freshman year he fell short due to his grade point average being as low as 0.50, which caused him to move to Desert Oasis. While there he applied himself in all his classes and caught up on his credits.
John Haines, Southwest Varsity football head coach, believes Guerrero is a great story and that the football staff is happy he is getting this opportunity. He added that Guerrero earned it with his hard work and dedication.
“What is special about Brandon is that he is the comeback story that you don’t hear,” Haines said.
Guerrero used to take school as a game, attitude that landed him in Desert Oasis. He started to see that he needed education as much as he needed football.
“My freshman year I slacked off and took school as a joke, and leaving Southwest High School made me realize my passion for football,” said Guerrero, now a 17-year-old senior.
Guerrero’s love for the game encouraged him to boost his grades up and accomplish his goal of playing football his senior year.
“I am not going to lie: It wasn’t easy to get my grades up from 0.50 to a 2.70 GPA, but my inspiration for football was my motivation to do better,” Guerrero said.
Guerrero worked continuously his sophomore and junior years to commit to his goal. At first, Guerrero didn’t understand the stress that comes with school, especially on student athletes. He grew to understand the importance of education and began putting hours of effort into his schoolwork.
Coach Haines encourages this approach. “Athletics and extracurricular activities are very important, but academics need to be the focus and priority in a student athlete’s life,” he said.
For Guerrero, it took him some time to understand the importance of life after high school. Over the years he started to understand the true significance of grades and what comes after school.
“After high school, I want to attend college to study criminal justice and hopefully get an opportunity to play college football,” Guerrero said.
Guerrero wasn’t one to give up on his dream of playing football in high school. He set his bar high to achieve his goals, consequently he set that example to his classmates and teammates.
“Guerrero inspires others by being a good teammate to his peers and his vigorous dedication to do better every day. I hope Brandon’s story is one that inspires those falling behind to battle back and stick to their goals in life,” Haines said.