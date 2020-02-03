Potty training, grooming an animal, learning how to understand a working dog’s needs, and learning a new task are skills students are learning as puppy raisers with the Guide Dog for the Blind Program that is offered at Southwest High School.
Kristin Mayo, the agriculture teacher who organizes the Guide Dog Program, discussed why she believes the opportunity to be able to raise a guide dog is important for her students.
“In FFA, I think the most important component is part of our motto and it’s ‘living to serve’ and so it’s very important to teach our youth that there’s a big world out there that is in need of our service and our help,” said Mayo. “The end goal is that this dog is going to enable someone who is visually impaired to be able to have the companion that is going to help them live their day-to-day life.”
Amber Valencia, 17, is raising Adara, a black female Labrador retriever, and teaching her how to navigate school, stores and the public world. Adara goes everywhere with Valencia, and the two share a bond that grows deeper every day.
Mayo said she’d describe Adara as calm, curious, smart, a little stubborn at times but affectionate nonetheless.
“I think they’re partners ... very much reliant on each other, but (they) also can be independent of one another,” Mayo said.
With Guide Dogs for the Blind, students like Amber have the opportunity to put their own work into the world, as well as learn how to properly train a dog and acquire patience with practice.
“I think what made me most want to raise a dog was to be able to be a part of something bigger than myself because this program, in the long run, helps blind people gain more independence,” said Valencia. “I was also interested in learning a new skill such as dog training and how to handle service animals in public.”
Valencia was also able to provide information as to what the process is for getting a dog for those who are interested in becoming a raiser.
“You first have to be in an agriculture class. Then, through the agriculture class, you join the puppy club,” Valencia said. “In the puppy club, we teach all newcomers how to handle the dogs, and we discuss what kind of commitment the new raisers would be committing to. Then the new raisers have to attend eight of the puppy club’s meetings and fill out a raiser application. Sometimes the raisers don’t get their puppies immediately because it depends on the guide dogs that are currently on campus. Right now our puppy club can only handle three dogs at a time.”
Valencia also expressed what she believes she learned the most from having the opportunity to raise Adara.
“(I learned) how to have patience because, when they’re puppies, they have a limited attention span, (and I) learned how to properly groom an animal,” said Valencia, “I also learned how to train more efficiently. I had an idea before I started this training, but there are different ways you can train a dog and now I know.”
Their partnership goes beyond the classroom as Valencia has to teach Adara how to behave in public spaces like stores and restaurants.
“It’s been really positive,” said Valencia. “The first time they go out, it’s a little nerve-racking (because) when they first start going out, they need to get used to going on long walks, and it takes a bit to get used to. But other than that, after they’ve gained that experience it’s easier because they settle well. I’ve never been rejected to enter a place with Adara. They’ll be cautious about it, (but) so far it’s been pretty good.”
For Valencia, raising a future guide dog means having a personal support system by her side --and vice versa.
“Even though sometimes she may be having her bad day or I’m having my bad day, I feel like she’s there for me,” said Valencia.
When Valencia can’t take Adara with her, she relies on her friends and other puppy club members, like Carmen Gonzalez, as sitters.
“I think it’s cool because you’re going to help someone. You’re raising a dog so it can go to the next level to help a blind person,” said Gonzalez, 16.
She also explained how watching Valencia and Adara interact has affected her own interactions with her pets.
“I look at the way Amber trains her, and I see different techniques she uses that I can implement with my dog,” said Gonzalez.
Valencia’s friend Monzerat Lugo said Valencia and Adara have impacted her not only personally, but with her own interactions with her dog.
“Seeing them together made me notice how much more attention I should pay to my dog and how much more care she actually needs,” said Lugo, 16. “I became more aware of my dog’s feelings and how I could bond with her more.”
Lugo said she believes having the puppies on campus adds to the positive environment and school culture.
“It really just makes the class more enjoyable just being able to see such a happy dog who enjoys being around Amber and her friends,” said Lugo.