Review: ‘City of Villains’ leaves Disney fans at the edge of their seat

It is dark in the city. Neon lights and street light poles are the only thing that make the night brighter. Murders have been happening for a while now. You belong to this neighborhood and live in that part of town where it has a terrible reputation. And without even knowing, you are the next target, because there is magic inside of you.
Sounds interesting? Well, I suggest that you pick up the first book in a new thriller and crime trilogy for young adults called ‘City of Villains,’ which reimagines Disney villains by putting them in a modern setting, which they become villains by a terrible crime.
This story follows Mary Elizabeth, an intern at the Monarch City Police Department as she is trying to solve a series of mysterious murders and kidnappings. As she and her partner Bella start digging more and more into the cases, they realize that something connects the murders and kidnappings. And when her friends disappear, it is up to Mary to save the day.
This book is great when it comes to story building. The world the author built is very interesting, the protagonists grow as the story continues. All of the supporting characters are well written, and the mystery she is trying to solve keeps you wanting more. Although it is not in a fairytale, it cleverly includes Disney character references and nods. And the chief villain of this book is someone that you do not expect.
The only thing I wish the author could have done better is to explain the nature of her world right from the beginning. Had she done so, the story would been easier to follow.
But overall, this was a really cool read, and it is definitely not your typical Disney book. It does include some mature stuff just with the fact it includes a couple of references to clubs, and it goes a little bit graphic with the murders. Other than that, it is still a really good book that I highly recommend to any Disney fan who likes dark twists on stories and characters.