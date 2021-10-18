Southwest Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts (SAVAPA) dance team is planning future performances, such as a winter and spring show. These will be their first public performances since December 2019.
SAVAPA Dance Coordinator Jessica Brooks said she plans a return to the normal traditions and performances the program offered before the pandemic.
“I’m so excited! I’m so happy that we’re back,” Brooks said. “Dance is a subject that is so hard to teach, but I really think students are benefiting from being back in the dance studio.”
Brooks said she plans to practice and work hard so that dancers improve on technique while making sure masks are kept on and students stay home when they are sick.
Brooks said the program will perform a holiday and spring show. The former will take place Dec. 10 to 12; the latter, May 20 to 22.
While discussing performances, Brooks explained her expectations for her dancers this year.
“I expect them to grow as a dancer, meaning I should see improvement throughout the year,” said Brooks. “I expect them to stay safe in the classroom so we can continue performing.”
Student dancers themselves said they are excited for the new year, and they are crossing their fingers for the opportunity to perform.
SAVAPA Dance Captain Maria Garin, a 17-year-old senior, said she is relieved to be back in the class.
“[Distance learning] made me feel isolated because dance requires working together, and it was also very difficult to learn and improve without being in the classroom and not having a teacher to guide you,” Garin said.
Garin said that the productions SAVAPA Dance puts together are the heart of the program and the days leading up to the big performance are the most exciting.
“I’m super excited for Christmas show because I really enjoy dancing on stage and I love that bonding time we get with all the dancers,” said Garin. “I genuinely feel that all dancers get closer during show week.”
Southwest High School senior and SAVAPA Dance President Daniela Rodriguez, 17, is eagerly anticipating the future performances. She expressed her excitement for performing at assemblies, High School Madness and a trip.
“I want to hopefully choreograph a dance for the show and get in as many dances as I want and improve on my technique,” Rodriguez said. “I feel that we will make up for lost time and succeed as individuals.”
Sophomore Marisa Perez, 15, is in her first year of SAVAPA Dance and is excited for the opportunities and activities that will be presented to her by the program.
“I’m just really excited, cause it’s my first year and I really hope I can make a good experience out of it," Perez said. "It’s been really good making connections and making friends.”
Perez talked about her excitement for shows, as well as for being a part of the SAVAPA program.
“I’m most excited for the Christmas show, and ever since I was a little girl I’d come to the Christmas shows,” she said. “I did perform with my dance studio, which really gave me that final push to go to Southwest and [join] SAVAPA.”