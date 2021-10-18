SHS Anime Club draws students in to Japanese art form

“Konichiwa” is the warm greeting you will get at the Anime Club at Southwest High School
In Room R-39, the new Anime Club at Southwest High School is soliciting recruits to join them in activities such as watching anime, anime debates, cosplaying and more things to come.
Stacy Prieto, the advisor of the club, said the purpose of the club is to bring together fans of anime.
“Some days where they may be watching a bit of an anime,” Prieto said. “They would like to do some cosplay; they would like to be able to do some debates, have some guess-who kind of games where they have to figure out who and anime charades. So cool things like that.”
This club would not have been possible if it weren’t for junior Gracelin Mecham, the club president. She specifically created the club so that everyone can feel comfortable talking about anime. She said that some people do not want to talk about less-popular anime and manga because they aren’t seen as cool.
Joining the club is a way for teenagers to follow some of their passions. Junior Madysin Prieto said she loves anime and manga so much she aspires to become a mangaka, a professional manga and anime artist.
“Every anime or manga has their own style,” said Prieto, 15. “And I really like a lot of the art styles. It takes a lot of skill to be able to draw it and I really admire the people who can come up with those stories and draw those kinds of characters. I really aspire to be like that, I really want to be able to draw my own manga or my own anime one day, so I really look up to those.”
While this club offers these activities and can influence hopes and dreams, sophomore Janessa Lopes said it can also be a place where one can make good friends. She admits she was very nervous about joining, but she loved the environment immediately.
“For sure if you’re scared of talking to people and feel that you can’t make friends, it's the perfect club to go to,” said Lopez, 15. “Usually in a club, we would have an icebreaker, and for this club, you don’t need an icebreaker. You just go in, and everyone is just so happy and outgoing. They’re very welcoming, so if they see you, they're going to ask you, ‘What’s your favorite anime?’ (or) ‘Oh, I love your outfit’ (or) ‘I like your shirt,' because that's just the community that it is based on.”
The Anime Club meets every Wednesday at R-39 at 4 p.m. Students are invited to check it out.