SHS freshmen excited for new opportunities

With a new year in Southwest High School, a bunch of new freshmen enter a new era of their lives. The class of 2025 stepped onto campus for the first time in August, and those interviewed said they are excited to leave distance learning behind and participate in all of the activities that the school has to offer.
“The pandemic affects the motivation of students positively,” said Maria Mendez, who teaches freshman classes in Advancement Via Individual Determination and Success 101. “Continuing to work hard and putting in the effort will lead to success.”
Southwest student Elijah Cisneros, 14, plays in the school band. He said he was excited to try out something new: baritone.
“I wanted to do something that would allow me to express myself in a new environment. I’ve also made plenty of friends from joining the school band,” Cisneros said.
Although extracurricular activities seem to be fun, they require a lot of effort, but Cisneros succeeds by keeping a positive mindset.
“Band takes a lot of dedication and you need to be able to out in the time to practice your instrument you want to play that best you can,” Cisneros said.
Southwest student Joel Andre Zapata, 14, started playing for the junior varsity football team. He explained why he decided to try out a new hobby.
“Football brings friends together. It’s a good way to meet new people while doing what I find fun,” Zapata said.
Zapata had gone through a rough patch in his early days of football, but he said he is glad he stayed.
“I wanted to quit in the first week or two because it was very difficult, but I put in the effort and dedication. It was very much worth it,” Zapata said. “It was a big change going into high school football because of the environment and how things are done.”
Extracurriculars can provide many students paths into things they want to do. For Zapata, not only was he given a chance at a real football experience, but he was a part of something bigger.
“Football builds a community of like-minded people. The relationships you build on the field are there for you outside of the sport,” he said.
Freshmen are given many opportunities at Southwest High School. Some students find friends; some find a new way to express themselves.
“Every day is a new beginning and having the right attitude is very important to make it through the year happily,” Mendez said.