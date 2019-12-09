Skaters pop into their thoughts and feelings

In high school, a 14-year-old Ruben Najera was going through a normal day at school. When band class came around, there was nothing to do. It was basically a free period.
That was when he saw his first skateboarder. He thought to himself, “Man, I would like to do that.” So that is exactly what he did.
Twenty years later, a 34-year-old Najera is now a professional skateboarder, director, actor and the founder of the Imperial Valley Comic Con. And he is not thinking about stopping anytime soon.
Now, Najera and a number of other skaters have a strong love for the sport and have realized how much of a change it has made in their life. Throughout his whole career as a skateboarder, he knows for a fact that skateboarding has changed his life in the greatest way possible.
“Skateboarding saved my life. Before skateboarding, I felt lost,” Najera said.
Najera had to start somewhere to get to where he is now. Before any of that, he had to get the most necessary things to start.
“I borrowed (a skateboard) from my cousin. From there on out, I was hooked,” he said.
Back when Najera first started to skate, there were no online tutorials to help him. So, he turned to how-to VHS tapes on skateboarding. At the time, there were not many skaters that Najera knew of. He knew he had to find people one way or another, so he started to recruit skaters.
“I was like Charles Xavier, recruiting my own little group of X-Men built around skateboarding,” he said.
Ruben Najera’s brother, Diego, skated, as well. He was very good and had a lot of style in his skateboarding. Ultimately, this landed him into a spot in the Battle at the Berrics. In this contest, numerous skaters go head to head in a game of S.K.A.T.E, which is similar to that of a game of H.O.R.S.E in basketball. If a skater lands a trick, the other person has to land the exact same trick.
Diego made it to the finals of the contest.
Najera says his greatest accomplishment is seeing his brother win the contest on a switch front-side kick-flip 360. But, he also has accomplishments of his own, which he is proud of.
“It’s just the fact that I am the first skater in the Imperial Valley to become a professional makes me feel so accomplished,” he said.
Najera feels that he doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone anymore.
Chris Lopez, a 19-year-old El Centro native, is a casual skater. He mostly uses his board to get to places.
“It’s really easy to get from point A to point B,” Lopez said.
The fact that his bikes kept getting stolen made him choose to skateboard. So, he went to Zumies to get his first board. After getting his first board, that tiny glimpse of fun turned into a passion.
“The speed and the wind always makes for a great experience,” he said.
Lopez knows that some people are scared to start skating.
“It’s basically a leap of faith,” he said.
Sean Michael Acosta, a 33-year-old Holtville resident, said skating has been a whole lifetime deal, but he started for one specific reason.
“I used to watch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. They would skate in it,” Acosta said.
Skating has had a positive impact on his life.
“It helps me feel free, and it also relieves stress,” he said.
His skateboarding career also turned into a clothing company called Hibox for him. The company sells shirts, hats and much more.
“Hibox was made by skaters for skaters,” he said.
Acosta also feels the need to give back to the skating community through his company, because of how much it has given to him.
Ryan Perez, a 28-year-old Niland resident, said he has the greatest time skating.
“Being able to express yourself, and being creative, makes it worthwhile,” Perez said.
Perez knows that some of the more common sports are just not meant for people, and that it’s up to them to decide what they like or dislike.
“I think skateboarding is a perfect sport for those not into the traditional sports,” he said.
Ruben Najera has his own words of advice for those starting to skate.
“If you don’t get back up, you don’t succeed,” he said.