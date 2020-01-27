Southwest High School ASB-hind the scenes

Early, 7 a.m. mornings. The fumes of fresh ink from the 100th poster of the week. The set-up of assemblies. The late 10 p.m. nights after games. This is just all in a week’s work for Southwest High School’s Associated Student Body.
The ASB of Southwest is a diverse group of student-elected and hand-selected individuals that plan, coordinate and execute most of the schoolwide events and activities Eagle Nation students have come to love and appreciate.
The team of young leaders are advised by Christoper Spanos, who has been the Southwest ASB director since 2014.
“Southwest ASB’s mission is to provide the students in the class with skills and opportunities to develop their leadership experience and qualities for their future,” Spanos said.
One of these leaders is the youth head of the ASB, Yomar Aguilar, Aguilar, 17, is the student-elected President of ASB and a second-year member as well.
“My role is to successfully lead the other ASB members to foster change for the betterment of our school,” Aguilar said. “My favorite part about my role is that my only true limitation is my imagination and innovation.”
The Eagles are currently coming off of their recent completion of their December Purple and Gold Christmas event held at Kennedy Middle School on Dec. 10.
Community Service Commission Chairperson and co-event coordinator Jazlyn Peraza, 16, explained some of the work that went into this event.
“Since the Purple and Gold Christmas event is one of ASB’s biggest events, a lot of work was put in to making it happen,” said Peraza.
“I created flyers and posters to publicize the event,” Peraza said. “I also coordinated the toy drive on campus, as well as worked with Mr. Spanos on the logistics of it all.”
There are five commissions in Southwest ASB, excluding the six council members. The commissions are publicity, pep, community service, academics-athletics and public relations.
Southwest senior Alex Salcedo, 18, is a part of the publicity commission.
“Publicity’s job is to make all of the posters and flyers you see around campus, at school events, and games throughout the year,” said Salcedo. “We’re expected to make about three posters a day during a slow week, and six during a faster week like homecoming.”
The Eagles remain constantly at work with the constant influx of poster orders, club events, meetings, and making other things run under their watch.