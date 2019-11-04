Student YouTubers capture creativity

Students at Southwest High School are branching out into the world of video production by creating their own YouTube channels and producing videos.
Huge platforms like YouTube give students a creative outlet, and they are incorporating it into their daily lives.
Deidre Dubose teaches Southwest Academy for Visual and Performing Arts, Design and Animation, and Yearbook at Southwest High School, so she gets to see the behind the scenes of YouTube thanks to her student YouTubers.
“It’s giving them a creative outlet with whatever they like to do, and it gives them the tools to showcase their talents,” said Dubose.
Many people, like Dubose can clearly see the shift in this new generation and how huge platforms like YouTube allow students to express themselves.
“It’s almost expected. It’s a part of the new generation and it gives them a lot of cool ideas,” Dubose said.
With this new found creative outlet, students are now vlogging their way through high school.
Desiree Almodovar, 17, is a senior at Southwest High School, and after years of anticipation, she decided to start her own beauty and lifestyle YouTube channel earlier this summer.
Because YouTube is used all around the world, creating a channel can open up to a wide range of different people and their opinions.
“I have always been a fan of what YouTube was and how easy it seemed to just simply make videos and let others watch them. However, I have learned how difficult it truly is to start a channel,” Almodovar said.
Juggling YouTube life and school life can be challenging, but the students express their love for it anyway.
“Being a YouTuber has fortunately given me lots of positive feedback from my peers, and luckily I have a lot of people who support me with this channel,” Almodovar said.
Henry Alvarado, 16, is also a senior at Southwest High School who is fairly new to the YouTube gaming and vlogging community.
“You could just be yourself and do what you love,” Alvarado said.
Since Alvarado is a fresh new face on YouTube, he sees the platform from a different point of view.
“It’s cool because I don’t have fans yet. I’m like under the radar,” Alvarado said. “YouTube can inspire people because after a hard day you just want to come home and enjoy good content.”
YouTube is a heavily used app that incorporates different communities across the world.
According to Business Insider, 1.8 billion people on average use YouTube a month, which is more than 23 percent of the current world’s population.
Though it is such a widely used platform, it still offers every single one of its users a voice to be heard.
Aryanna Estrada is a 16-year-old senior at Southwest High School, a currently popular creator in the beauty community of YouTube. She has been uploading videos for a little over a year now.
“A lot of girls want to try new things and need guidance” “I would like to use my platform in a positive way, for inspiration or just entertainment,” said Estrada.
Since Estrada has been a creator for a while, she sees all of the new aspiring YouTubers as an opportunity for something great.
“I feel like since our community is so small we should work together and support each other, so we can all help each other grow,” said Estrada.