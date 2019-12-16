40th annual breakfast honors farm workers

CALEXICO — On Dec. 6, Imperial County once again said thank you to its many hardworking farmworkers with an annual breakfast.
The breakfast celebration was held at America’s Job Center, 301 Heber Ave., and was sponsored by the Center for Employment Training, the Employment Development Department, the Calexico Chamber of Commerce, the Mexican Consulate and the city of Calexico.
The breakfast celebration began in 1979. The purpose of the event is to thank the people who work in the fields because “they sacrifice their lives to put food on people’s table,” said Elvira Anaya, director of CET.
Anaya said CET has been part sponsoring the farmworkers breakfast for 12 years. She is the chair of the Farmworker Services Coalition. Anaya referred to the field workers as the guests of honor for this event. Agencies that provide services for the workers were the other sponsors. In previous years, the breakfast celebrated thousands. Anaya estimated 3,000 attended this year’s celebration.
Farmworkers waited for the steam to subside from their tamales as they sipped coffee and nibbled on pan dulce. The meal was served by Calexico High School students and workers from the agencies.
This year’s farmworkers breakfast marked the 40th anniversary of the event. It included mariachi, folkloric dancing, and other performances to entertain the guests.
María Olmos, who has been working in agriculture for nearly 20 years, said she feels motivated and thankful for the agencies that organize an event dedicated to people who work in the fields. The annual breakfast makes her feel that the people take her into account for the work that she does.
Olmos has been attending this event for eight years and said she always looks forward to eating tamales and enjoys the gifts given to them.
Reyna Caro has been an agriculture worker for 32 years, and she has been attending the breakfast for seven years. She said she feels thankful that the agencies and the community give back for those who work hard.
Caro said the breakfast shows that the people are grateful. She always looks forward to eating the freshly made tamales and the freshly made champurrado.
Anaya said agriculture is a big part of our community and people who work in agriculture need to be recognized.
“[It] makes me feel very proud to live in a community who appreciates their farm workers,” she said.