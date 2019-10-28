Trick-or-treat or stay home and feast?

It can be spooky to some, but exciting to many.
It’s a day when people can express themselves in numerous ways, whether it’s decorating their porch with creepy ghosts and lanterns that shout “Boo!” or carving pumpkins with family and friends. Halloween is here.
“Halloween began as the festival of Samhain. It was part of the ancient Celtic religion in Britain and other parts of Europe. ... The Celts had a big party, It was all about scaring away the ghosts and spirits,” according to the BBC article “The History of Halloween — How It All Started.”
Even though Halloween started as a party, some people ditch trick-or-treating as they grow up because hanging out with family is much more fun.
“Trick-or-treating is for kids, in my opinion,” said Mariana Cantu, a 17-year-old senior. “After a certain age, it becomes less exciting, at least for me.”
Cantu would rather spend time watching movies with her family than partying with spirits.
“Two days before Halloween, we all stay up and decorate the whole house. That’s the best part, honestly,” Cantu said.
Even though trick-or-treating might be left behind in childhood, Halloween traditions continue to bring families closer together.
“I miss knocking on doors, getting candy, and then racing home to see whose bag is the most filled, but now me and my siblings are not little anymore and we outgrew the sugar stage. We prefer staying home and having dinner with the family way more,” said Hailey Villareal, a 17-year-old senior.