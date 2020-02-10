Valentine’s Day can provoke a range of emotions

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, which means roses spread out to say “I love you,” chocolate that never gets eaten, and life-size Teddy bears.
Or not.
Yes, single people celebrate Valentine’s Day, or do they? How does Valentine’s Day work in long-distance relationships? Or if you’ve been married for years and years, do you even still celebrate it?
Tamara Harris and Mark Jackman have been together for 20 years and have been married for eight. They have been through many Valentine’s Days together and have a lot of knowledge about it.
“Valentine’s Day has definitely changed a lot since I was younger. When I was younger, it wasn’t really that important. I was appreciative if I just got a card,” Harris said.
Jackman explained the times when he was alone on Valentine’s Day, and what he did.
“When I was alone on Valentine’s Day I just ended up going out with friends. I feel like that’s the best thing to do when you’re single, because it takes your mind off of all that ‘gushy’ stuff,” Jackman said.
Lizbeth Avalos is a senior at Southwest High School who has been in a relationship for three years. Just last week her boyfriend left for Navy boot camp, and they won’t see each other for possibly four months.
“It’s definitely going to be hard, seeing other couples celebrate it, and only being able to write him letters. It saddens me,” Avalos said.
“Letters are not the same as spending Valentine’s Day with him, but at least it’s something,” she added.
Avalos shared what she would be doing on Valentine’s since she’s miles apart from her boyfriend.
“To be honest, I probably won’t do anything. I’m honestly just waiting on my boyfriend to send me a letter,” she said.
Eduardo Cazaraz is also a senior at Southwest, and he’s single. His take on Valentine’s Day centers on food and friends.
“I feel as if I have to hang out with friends or eat a whole bunch of food to make up for the fact that I can’t spend the day with someone special,” he said.
Social media can make Valentine’s Day even more difficult for single people because they see couples who post pictures on Instagram and make relationships seem so perfect, when reality might be different.
Cazarez explained why social media makes him feel sad on Valentine’s Day.
“Nowadays you see hashtag ‘couple goals’ everywhere on social media, and then on Valentine’s Day you’re flooded even more with that stuff. It makes you feel sad,” he said.
Eva Verdugo is a junior at Southwest and has been in a relationship for a few months. She explained why Valentine’s Day is important to celebrate.
“I think you should show your significant other how much they mean to you every day, but on this day, it’s even more important to celebrate with the people you love, or someone special because Valentine’s Day only comes once a year,” Verdugo said.